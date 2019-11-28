OSCE MG co-chairmen to hold consultations in Bratislava

By Trend





The three co-chairmen of the OSCE Minsk Group will hold the consultations as part of the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE member-states to be held in Bratislava, Slovakia, on December 5-6, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 28.

"The topic related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been constantly discussed at the OSCE over the past years,” the spokesperson added. “The consultations of the three co-chairmen are planned to be held on the sidelines of the upcoming meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Bratislava. The issue is the consultations at the level of ambassadors at large."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.