Armenian delegation makes provocation at UNESCO meeting in Paris

Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, who is on a visit to Paris, took part in the 22nd session of the General Assembly and the UNESCO Convention concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage on November 27, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

Garayev, as chairman of the World Heritage Committee, made a report on the work carried out in 2018-2019 and the decisions adopted at the 43rd session of the Committee.

The minister stressed that more than 2,000 people took part in the 43rd session of the Committee in Baku.

“Various countries and organizations held 53 events and 29 new monuments were included in the World Heritage List,” Garayev added.

The minister said that the Baku Declaration on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Heritage was adopted at the end of the event.

The Armenian delegation also attended the meeting, and tried to make a provocation there. The statement was made that the Armenian delegation did not participate in the Baku session because its security was not ensured. The Azerbaijani delegates responded that the 43rd session of the Committee in the country was regulated upon the Treaty and the List of Obligations signed by UNESCO and the Azerbaijani government.

Within these documents, Azerbaijan ensured equal conditions for all member-states and partner organizations.

The level of holding the 43rd session in Baku was appreciated by the Azerbaijani delegation, as well as the leadership of UNESCO, which is a significant response to the opposing side.

As part of the events, Garayev also met with ex-general director of UNESO Koichiro Matsuura. Matsuura asked to convey his greetings to UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Azerbaijani First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva.







