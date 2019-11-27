Uzbekistan invites Azerbaijan to observe country's parliamentary elections

By Trend





Uzbekistan’s Embassy in Azerbaijan has sent a request to the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) Mazahir Panahov, for Azerbaijan to participate as a foreign observer in the elections to the lower house of the Uzbekistan’s parliament.

The statement was made by Uzbekistan’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Sherzod Fayziev, during the briefing on the upcoming parliamentary elections in the country, Trend's correspondent reported from the event.

The ambassador added that five deputies of the Milli Majlis (parliament) of Azerbaijan are also expected to participate as election observers.

On December 22, elections of the book chamber of the parliament, which consists of 150 seats, will be held in Uzbekistan.

Of the 750 registered candidates, 310 or 41.3 percent are women. This is almost 10 percent more than in the 2014 election.

Unlike previous periods, the current elections are held in a completely new political, legal and socio-economic conditions arising as a result of the adoption and implementation of the targets of the Strategy of Action in the five priority areas of development of Uzbekistan in 2017-2021.

Today, about 20 million voters are registered in Uzbekistan. Two million voters will vote for the first time and for this up to 10,000 polling stations will work across the country. The party that received the most votes in the election will have the right to appoint a prime minister and submit his candidacy to the president for approval.

Moreover, 53 polling stations will be created at the diplomatic missions of Uzbekistan in foreign countries.

In addition to 100,000 observers from five political parties of Uzbekistan, more than 650 foreign and international observers are expected to attend the election.