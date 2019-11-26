First VP Mehriban Aliyeva views 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art

As part of her official visit to Russia, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the State Tretyakov Gallery.

Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva viewed the 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art at the Gallery.

Mehriban Aliyeva was welcomed by director of the State Tretyakov Gallery Zelfira Tregulova and President of the Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art Julia Muzikantskaya.

Tregulova informed Mehriban Aliyeva of the 8th Moscow International Biennale of Contemporary Art running at the Gallery.

The Biennale displays works by artists from Russia, Austria, Bahrain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Italy, China, the Netherlands, US and France.

Curator of the main project of the Biennale Dmitry Chernyakov wanted to breathe new life into the biennale format. In doing so, he has created different themes and genres in the form of pavilions in small capsules and houses, seeking to building a cohesive dialogue between the many artists and cultures represented.

Titled “Orientation in the Space”, the Biennale of Contemporary Art features over 50 works by 34 artists from 11 countries.

Mehriban Aliyeva viewed the multimedia installations “The Idea of Saving Aesthetics” by Azerbaijani artist Orkhan Mammadov and “Eternity” by Leyla Aliyeva.

“The Idea of Saving Aesthetics” explores data as a fruitful and yet thoroughly problematic resource for artistic inspiration in the turbulent epoch of global nomadism, uneven cultural diffusion, and rising nationalist movements. The “Eternity”, known as a genre of video-art tells about human courage.











