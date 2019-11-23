Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation attends CIS PA jubilee meeting

By Trend





The delegation of the Azerbaijani parliament, led by Speaker Ogtay Asadov, took part in the 50th anniversary meeting of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly in St. Petersburg, Trend reports on Nov. 22 referring to the Azerbaijani parliament’s administration.

Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Valentina Matviyenko delivered a welcoming speech.

Matviyenko congratulated the participants on the occasion of the anniversary session. Then a documentary film about the creation and development path of the CIS Parliamentary Assembly was shown.

The issues related to the improvement of legislation regarding the status of parliamentarians, the creation of national centers for environmental safety, the spheres of the activity of the CIS PA for the next year, etc. were considered at the session.

The visit of the Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to St. Petersburg will end today.