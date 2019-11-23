First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Gymnastics Center in Luzhniki Olympic Complex

As part of her official visit to Russia, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has visited the Gymnastics Center of President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova in the Luzhniki Olympic Complex.

Irina Viner-Usmanova welcomed First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva at the Luzhniki Olympic Complex.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva toured the Gymnastics Center of Irina Viner-Usmanova.

The Gymnastics Center opened this June. The center has training halls, rooms for coaches and referees, a multimedia museum, canteen, press-bar and workshops. The five-storey Gymnastics Center occupies a total area of 25,700 square meters. The center seats 4,000 and features partially transformable tribunes and VIP boxes. Its appearance conveys a unique roof shape resembling the wave of a gymnastic ribbon.

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and President of the All-Russian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Irina Viner-Usmanova had a conversation at the tea table.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva wished Irina Viner-Usmanova new successes in her future activities.

Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with a keepsake.







