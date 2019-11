First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with Chairman of Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, who is on an official visit to Russia, has met with Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

