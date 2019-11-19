New fact on "emigration business" of Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party disclosed

By Trend





Brother of one of Azerbaijani Musavat party's opposition members Rashad Mammadov played a very big and important role in revealing criminal gangs engaged in the "emigration business", consisting of members of Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party, journalist, member of Musavat party Yafez Ekremoglu, who lives in Europe, wrote on a social network, referring to Germany’s Koblenz court’s decision on arrests and searches, Trend reports on Nov. 18.

"Mammadov gave the complete and truthful information, given that he himself could suffer,” the journalist added. “Therefore, attacks on him by Mustafa Hajibayli, who is engaged in these affairs and involved in the "emigration business" with his brother Arif Hajili (chairman of Musavat party) and his partners in crime are quite normal."

The journalist also shared the extract from the Koblenz court’s decision related to Rashad Mammadov.

The German law enforcement authorities detained former members of one of the Azerbaijani opposition parties. Seven members of the criminal gang were detained.

The local federal courts chose a preventive measure in the form of arrest for a period of six months in relation to the detained members of the criminal gang.

In accordance with the decision of the German judicial authorities, Chairman of the Musavat party’s European Coordinating Council, former head of the Kalbajar executive power Ilham Hasan, party member, Deputy Chairman of the Coordinating Council Mehdi Khalilbayli, Musavat party activist Abdin Javadov, former MP Sabir Rustamkhanli’s brother, Head of Leqat Integration Center, former police chief Alovsat Aliyev, former head of correctional institution of Azerbaijan’s penitentiary system Elchin Akbarov have been arrested.

Among those arrested were also brother of one of opposition leaders, Mehdi Khalilbayli’s driver Rashad Mammadov, Musavat party member Elshan Abdullayev.

As a result of an investigation conducted by the German police, those arrested involved in “emigration business” in Germany, are suspected of illegal transportation of at least 20 people to Germany and received from 3,000 euros to 10,000 euros.







