President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Latvian counterpart

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Latvia Egils Levits.

"It is on the occasion of the National holiday of the Republic of Latvia – the Independence Day that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"Azerbaijan and Latvia are bound with the ties of friendship and cooperation. I believe that the broadening of our relations that have good traditions and development of cooperation across all spheres will benefit further the interests of our countries and peoples."

"On this notable day I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and the everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Latvia," reads the letter.