Azerbaijani president receives delegation led by head of Karachay-Cherkessia Republic of Russian Federation [PHOTO]

14 November 2019 [19:24] -

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by head of the Karachay-Cherkessia Republic of the Russian Federation Rashid Temrezov, Azernews reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.











Views: 49