Second Summit of World Religious Leaders kicks off in Baku

By Trend





Today, the Second Summit of World Religious Leaders, which will bring together political, public, scientific and religious figures of various countries and representatives of international organizations, starts its work in Baku, Trend reports.

The summit is held on the basis of the decisions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev regarding the "Second Baku Summit of World Religious Leaders" and in connection with the 70th anniversary of Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and the 40th anniversary of his work as Sheikhulislam.

The summit will bring together leaders and representatives of more than 70 countries from five continents, 25 traditional religions and religious movements, including about 500 high-level representatives from 10 authoritative international organizations, as well as heads and religious leaders of constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The event will feature discussions on topics as "Azerbaijan's exemplary role in promoting multiculturalism, tolerance and interreligious solidarity", "Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade's contributions to the development of interfaith and inter-civilizational cooperation", "Religious leaders against terrorism, aggression, xenophobia, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia", "The importance of the joint activities of religious leaders, state, scientific and public figures in protecting the rights of women and children, educating young people".

The Baku Declaration will be adopted following the summit. The summit will continue its work until Nov. 15.