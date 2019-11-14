President Aliyev receives senior officials from Russia, Dagestan

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation Ilyas Umakhanov, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Federal Structure, Regional Policy, Local Government and Northern Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Melikov, Chairman of the People's Assembly of Dagestan Khizri Shikhsaidov and Advisor to the Chairman of the People's Assembly of Dagestan Mahammad Gurbanov.











