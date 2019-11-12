President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended tree-planting campaign in Khatai district

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a tree-planting campaign as part of the “Unite for the sake of nature! Unite for the sake of life!” project in new Ganjlik Park built by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Khatai district, Baku.

Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Anar Alakbarov informed the President and the First Lady of the new park to be established by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Khatai district:

- Mr. President, this is the highest point of the park. The entire territory is visible from here. The park covers an area of 37.2 hectares.

President Ilham Aliyev: This place commands a beautiful panorama.

Anar Alakbarov: Right. On the instruction of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, we have preserved these places and are trying to commission this park as soon as possible. A new plan of this area is envisaged. There will be a large and yet simple park here.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: A natural park.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, a natural park.

Anar Alakbarov: All conditions will be available for people to have good rest here.

President Ilham Aliyev: And sports grounds.

Anar Alakbarov: Preference will mainly be given to sports grounds and sports facilities. There will be special lanes here to enable people to do outdoor sports, bike paths and places for ordinary picnics. All opportunities will be created here for people to spend their time and holidays here.

President Ilham Aliyev: Good. There should also be catering facilities here, so that people could use them.

Anar Alakbarov: That's right, Mr. President.

President Ilham Aliyev: At the same time, of course, it is necessary to preserve this natural panorama. The planting of trees is now underway.

Anar Alakbarov: About 30,000 trees will be planted today. We really need your support to establish this park and make it available to the people.

President Ilham Aliyev: I believe that the park will be fully landscaped in a short time and excellent opportunities will be created here for the people.

First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva: And what will the irrigation system be like?

Anar Alakbarov: We are already addressing this issue. We are planting trees today, so on your instruction, we have also installed an irrigation system. But, of course, additional work needs to be done here. It is necessary to review the lighting systems and create a special irrigation system. We will arrange that.

President Ilham Aliyev: I can see olive trees here. Were they planted long ago?

Anar Alakbarov: Yes, there used to be many olive trees here. Crops were harvested.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is necessary to plant mainly olive trees and pines now.

Anar Alakbarov: We are giving preference to the Eldar pine. Previously, along with the olive trees, there were many Eldar pines here. Therefore, we will continue in the same manner.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva then planted trees in the park.

The head of state and First Lady also met with participants of the tree-planting campaign and talked to them.