Russia-Azerbaijan anniversary interregional forum to be held in Moscow - MFA

By Trend





The Russia-Azerbaijan anniversary interregional forum will be held in Moscow, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 8.

“It is scheduled for Nov.22-23 in Moscow,” Zakharova said. “This is the anniversary, tenth bilateral interregional forum. The organizers of the event are Russia’s Ministry for Economic Development and Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry. The forum has established itself as an authoritative discussion platform. It brings together representatives of state authorities and heads of entities of Russian regions, business, expert circles to discuss topical issues of cooperation between our countries, search for new promising areas of interaction in various fields.”

The spokesperson noted that interregional ties are of great importance in the multifaceted bilateral relations between Russia and Azerbaijan and they continue to expand.

“More than 70 Russia’s regions are involved in them,” Zakharova added. “Seventeen Russia’s federal entities have existing agreements in trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan. More than a third of the total trade volume with this state accounts for Moscow and the Moscow region. The top ten trading partners include Stavropol and Krasnodar, Chelyabinsk, Sverdlovsk, Saratov, Orenburg, as well as St. Petersburg and Tatarstan Republic.”