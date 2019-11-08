MP: Latest UN resolution - contribution against raising fascism propaganda in Armenia

By Trend





The resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly against the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and the elimination of the consequences caused by them can be a tool to counter the growth of fascism propaganda on the level of state policy in Armenia, Azerbaijani MP Elman Nasirov told Trend.

The Azerbaijani MP said that presently, there is a very dangerous tendency in the world and in a number of states fascism, its varieties, in particular neo-Nazism, are being promoted and heroized.

"It creates conditions for the spread of racial discrimination, xenophobia and we have to deal with all these dangerous trends. The origination and tendency of the development of a wave of neo-Nazism in the world are taking a dangerous turn," Nasirov said.

"During the summit of the heads of state of the CIS countries in Ashgabat, Azerbaijani president raised this issue and noted that the heroization of fascism has spread widely in Armenia, monuments to criminals serving fascism are erected, and their political views are promoted," the MP added.

According to Nasirov, a coordinated fight against these serious sources of danger has become extremely urgent.

"I think that this resolution, adopted by the UN General Assembly, can become a contribution to counteracting the rise of fascism propaganda to the level of state policy in Armenia. Considering that one of the authors of this project is Russia, and that these issues are prioritized in Russian Foreign Ministry'a May report, you get the feeling that a sharp reaction is expressed to the policy of fascism propaganda, particularly in Armenia," Nasirov said.

"Today it can be predicted that condemnation of this issue at the UN level should lead to the retreat and renunciation of the fascism glorification policy by Armenia. Otherwise, it turns out that Armenia is challenging the entire international community. I believe that the international community should demonstrate a decisive and principled position."

On Nov. 7, the UN General Assembly adopted another resolution against the glorification of Nazism, neo-Nazism and the elimination of the consequences they caused.

Russia became the author of the draft resolution, while 23 countries acted as co-authors, including Belarus, Brazil, South Africa, China, Pakistan, Syria and North Korea.

The resolution consists of 66 paragraphs. Some 121 countries took part in the vote, of which 119 voted in favor and two voted against.