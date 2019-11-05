Azerbaijani FM to take part in ministerial meeting on 10th anniversary of EaP

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has left for Sweden, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Nov. 4.

Mammadyarov will take part in the ministerial meeting to mark the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership (EaP).

The Eastern Partnership is a joint initiative involving the EU, its Member States and six Eastern European Partners: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. It is a specific dimension of the European Neighborhood Policy.

The Eastern Partnership aims at building a common area of shared democracy, prosperity, stability and increased cooperation. Additionally, bonds forged through the Eastern Partnership help strengthening state and societal resilience: it makes both the EU and the partners stronger and better able to deal with internal and external challenges.

Heads of state or government from the EU member states and the six Eastern Partner countries meet every other year in Eastern Partnership Summits.