‘Jamil Hasanli lost conscience demanding sanctions against Azerbaijan’

Head of the so-called Azerbaijan’s National Council Jamil Hasanli has lost his conscience demanding certain states to apply sanctions against his people, state and the economy of own country, while being in the US, Azerbaijani MP Javid Osmanov told Trend Nov. 4.

The MP noted that the whole Turkic world is concerned about the resolution of the House of Representatives of the US Congress in connection with the so-called Armenian genocide, and the Azerbaijani side expressed its position at the state level.

“However, unfortunately, instead of expressing solidarity with all Turkic-speaking states and brotherly Turkey, Jamil Hasanli holds meetings in the US directed against Azerbaijan,” Osmanov said. “There were both Armenians and pro-Armenian people among those whom he met. What is Jamil Hasanli thinking about, when voicing calls in the US for sanctions against Azerbaijan?! Not a single person who loves his people and state, who appreciates independence and statehood of his country won’t do this.”

“Who will suffer from these sanctions? Azerbaijani state, Azerbaijani people and citizens,” the Azerbaijani MP added. "And after this, Hasanli, and the rest of the radical opposition, in particular Ali Karimli, say that they 're fighting for the people?!"

Osmanov noted that the calls by Jamil Hasanli once again showed that these people don’t like Azerbaijan, they don’t care about the fate of the Azerbaijani people, the territorial integrity of the country, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.