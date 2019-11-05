U.S. State Department: In 2018, Azerbaijani gov’t actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts

In 2018, Azerbaijani government actively worked to defeat terrorist efforts, Trend reports citing 2018 Country Reports on Terrorism, released by the U.S. Department of State.

“In 2018, the Azerbaijani government actively worked to deter, detect, and defeat terrorist efforts to move people, money, and materials across its land and maritime borders and within the South Caucasus. Azerbaijani law enforcement and security services conducted operations to disrupt and prevent terror attacks, arrested and prosecuted suspected terrorists, and prosecuted returning Azerbaijanis suspected of joining or financing terrorist groups fighting outside Azerbaijan,” reads the report.

There were no reported terrorist incidents in Azerbaijan in 2018, said the U.S. State Department.

“In 2018, Azerbaijan passed an amendment to expand law enforcement agencies’ legal authorities to monitor and control financial transaction mechanisms that the government perceives could be used to finance terrorism. Azerbaijani law enforcement and security services have demonstrated adequate capacity to detect, deter, and prevent acts of terrorism in Azerbaijan’s territory.”