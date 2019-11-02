Turkmen parliamentary delegation scheduled to visit Azerbaijan

By Trend

A working visit of the Turkmen parliamentary delegation to Baku is planned in the first ten days of November, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government November 2.

It is expected that a meeting will be held with Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov.

The delegation will also get acquainted with the activities of the ASAN service - the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the Azerbaijani President.

As part of the visit, a series of events and meetings aimed at exchanging experience in the field of legislative practice, as well as developing inter-parliamentary cooperation is planned to be held.