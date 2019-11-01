Minister: Azerbaijan ready to help 10 countries in anti-doping program

By Trend









Azerbaijan is ready to render expert assistance to 10 countries, the anti-doping program of which does not meet international standards, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov said.

Rahimov made the remark at the seventh session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), which was held in Paris on October 29-31, Trend reports.

The proposal was welcomed and appreciated by various countries. The heads of sports organizations of various countries, representatives of international sports organizations and other structures attended the session.

During the visit, Rahimov held bilateral meetings with Assistant Director-General for Social and Human Sciences at UNESCO Nada Al-Nashif, newly-elected President of the World Anti-Doping Agency, Polish Minister of Sports and Tourism Witold Ba?ka, Head of Sport Conventions Division of the Council of Europe Sergey Khrychikov, Russian Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov, prince of Saudi Arabia Fahad Bin Jalawi Alsaud and others.

While speaking at the opening ceremony of the event, as well as at the panel discussions entitled “Fight against doping in sports and international cooperation”, Rahimov spoke about Azerbaijan’s rich experience in the field of sports and discussed the possibilities of expanding the country's sports ties with international organizations.







