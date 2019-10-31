Joint energy projects with Azerbaijan aimed at stability in region - Erdogan

By Trend





Joint energy projects with Azerbaijan are aimed at stability in the region, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia in Ankara, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media Oct. 31.

Erdogan said that such important projects as the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline are one of the most important energy projects in the region.

Turkish president also noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway is another very important project.

Erdogan added that Georgia is an important transit country.

“Turkey will develop relations with Georgia in all areas,” the Turkish president said. “We are interested in further strengthening relations with Georgia.”

The initial capacity of TANAP, which is the main segment of the Southern Gas Corridor, is 16 billion cubic meters of gas.

Around six billion cubic meters of this gas will be supplied to Turkey while the remaining volume - to Europe. After the completion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) construction, gas will be supplied to Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.