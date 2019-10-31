FM: Moscow supports OSCE’s activity in search for solution to Karabakh conflict

By Trend





Moscow supports the OSCE activity in the search for a solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Lavrov made the remarks at the press-conference in Moscow following the talks with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Trend reports on Oct. 31.

"We support the OSCE’s activity in the search for the agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stress its important role in the Geneva discussions on stability in the Transcaucasia," the minister said.

Moreover, during a meeting with Greminger, Lavrov stressed that Russia consistently supports the proposals to expand and increase the effectiveness of the OSCE’s activity in combating new challenges and threats and resolving various conflicts in the common space.

"Russia consistently stands for OSCE to be used as a platform for a dialogue and as the search for collective answers to the common challenges," Lavrov said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding regions.