Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan set to enhance military cooperation

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

The heads of defense departments of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov have signed a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2020.

Hasanov met with Kurbanov on the lead-up to the next meeting of the CIS Ministers of Defense Council to be held in Baku on October 30, the press service of the Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense has reported.

The Defense Ministry noted that the parties expressed interest in deepening cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries during the meeting.

“It was also noted at the meeting that active cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the field of security serves to strengthen peace and stability in the regions of the South Caucasus and Central Asia,” the statement said.

The parties discussed a number of issues regarding the current state and prospects for the development of joint cooperation in the defense area and in the field of military education.

Hasanov and Kurbanov also exchanged views on strengthening mutually beneficial relations in the sphere of military-technical cooperation.

It's worth mentioning that Azerbaijan also signed a defence cooperation agreement for 2020 with Belarus on October 29.

Note that diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan were established in 1995. The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan has been operating since August, 1996. In July 1998, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan was opened.

The intergovernmental commission established in 1997 plays a major role in the development of bilateral economic relations.

A declaration on further strengthening of strategic partnership between the two countries was signed in 2004 and a solid legal base for the development of the Azerbaijani-Uzbek cooperation was established.

In 2011-2015 bilateral agreements have been reached in various spheres, in particular, in promotion and mutual protection of investments, exemption from double taxation, economic cooperation, free trade, customs cooperation and etc.

Over 30 companies with Uzbek capital currently operate in transit, trade, industry and service sectors in Azerbaijan. Moreover, transportation projects implemented in the South Caucasus are of great importance for Uzbekistan in Central Asia-Europe trade routes.