Participants of CIS Council of Defense Ministers Meeting visit Alley of Martyrs in Baku

By Trend





Participants of the regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) that is held in Baku visited the Alley of Martyrs on Oct. 30, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The meeting participants paid tribute to the memory of heroic sons of the Motherland who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The meeting participants, viewing the panorama of the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku, were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and ongoing work on the provision of urban amenities of Baku.

The event is attended by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu, Belarussian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Uzbekistan's Defense Minister Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Tajikistan's Defense Minister Colonel General Mirzo Sherali and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev.







