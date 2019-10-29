President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan [UPDATE]

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson.

The head of state hailed the dynamic development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK, and described the UK as one of the key energy partners of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev also pointed to ample opportunities for the development of cooperation in the non-oil sector. The head of state praised the UK Prime Minister's Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan Baroness Emma Nicholson’s role in the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Underlining the relations of friendship and partnership between Azerbaijan and the UK, Baroness Emma Nicholson noted that she spared no efforts to contribute to the development of bilateral ties in economic, trade, cultural, and humanitarian areas.

Pointing out numerous meetings she held as part of her visit to Azerbaijan, Baroness Nicholson said that she also visited Mugham Center and that the Center made deep impressions on her.

The sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation between the two countries in a number of areas, including in agriculture, healthcare, science, education and renewable energy.








