Baku to host regular meeting of CIS Council of Defense Ministers

By Trend





The regular meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Commonwealth of Independent States will be held on Oct. 30 in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event will be attended by Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu, Belarussian Defense Minister Lieutenant General Andrei Ravkov, Kazakhstan's Defense Minister Major General Nurlan Yermekbayev, Uzbekistan's Defense Minister Major General Bakhodir Kurbanov, Tajikistan's Defense Minister Colonel General Mirzo Sherali and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic, Major General Rayimberdi Duishenbiev.

The current military cooperation and upcoming issues will be discussed at the meeting.