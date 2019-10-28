President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh - original Azerbaijani land, and conflict should be resolved only within sovereignty, territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

Karabakh is the original Azerbaijani land, and the conflict should be resolved only within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Oct. 25 at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries in Baku.

“Armenia has destroyed all historical monuments, mosques and cemeteries in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, plundered museums and our material and spiritual values,” the Azerbaijani president said. “By deliberately trying to erase the Azerbaijani footprint in the occupied territories, Armenia is converting all place names to Armenian. Contrary to international humanitarian law, Armenia also pursues an illegal resettlement policy in the occupied territories and engages in illegal economic activities.”

“In April 2016, as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia, six Azerbaijani civilians were killed, including a child, 26 were injured, hundreds of houses were destroyed,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Karabakh is the original Azerbaijani land, and the conflict should be resolved only within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.”