President Ilham Aliyev: Since 2005, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian, technical assistance to more than 90 countries

Since 2005, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and technical assistance to more than 90 countries, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Oct. 25 at the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member countries in Baku.

“During its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan will make effort to establish and develop a dialogue with other institutions, expanding the geography of cooperation,” Ilham Aliyev said. “Most countries of the Non-Aligned Movement are developing countries, therefore, it is very important to develop economic cooperation within the framework of the Movement. In this sense, Azerbaijan’s accession to the Group of 77 last month makes it possible to step up efforts in the socioeconomic sphere on an international scale. Of particular importance is the assertion through joint efforts of the interests of participating states within the UN.”

“Special attention should be paid to the threats faced by the least developed, small and landlocked island states,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Since 2005, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian and technical assistance to more than 90 countries. The Azerbaijan Agency on Assistance for International Development implements projects in the field of poverty reduction, development of science, culture, healthcare, information technology, rational use of water resources, grant programs and other fields in various countries.”

“Since 2018, Azerbaijan has been providing member-states of the Non-Aligned Movement with full scholarship for studies in higher educational institutions of our country,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Today, 37 young people from 31 participating states are benefiting from this program.”