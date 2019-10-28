President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Aghdash

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghdash region for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Aghdash.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed of the works done and projects implemented in the region, as well as landscaping and reconstruction work carried out around the statue over the recent years.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of newly reconstructed Golgati-Dahnakhalil-Goshagovag-Arabojaghi highway in Aghdash

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of an administrative building of Aghdash Telecommunication Junction after major overhaul.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewage systems in the city of Aghdash. The head of state then met with representatives of the district`s general public.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Liquorice Industry Park in Aghdash.



