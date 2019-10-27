South African minister: Necessary to strengthen global system based on int’l law

By Trend

South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor expressed confidence that during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the organization will achieve new success and South Africa will comprehensively support Azerbaijan, Trend reports Oct. 26.

Naledi Pandor was speaking at the debates of the 18th NAM Summit being held in Baku.

The minister noted that the members of the Movement should direct their efforts to preserving peace, stability and security.

“However, one cannot be content with this, it is necessary to strengthen solidarity, to work hard in the name of the interests of our peoples,” Naledi Pandor said. “We must fight terrorism and eliminate its causes. Poverty is the most difficult problem of the developing countries, and we should work in this direction. If we want to achieve prosperity in the world, we must seek reforms in the UN Security Council, which are more important than ever. South Africa has already addressed the need for such a reform. We need to try to restore peace on earth and strengthen the global system on the basis of international law.”

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries continues on October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.