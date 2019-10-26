Azerbaijan taking right steps for world to hear truth - Iranian expert

By Trend

Azerbaijan is taking the right steps for the world to hear the truth, Farshid Bagherian, the Iranian expert on international relations and economic issues, told Trend Oct. 26.

Bagherian said that Azerbaijan is a country subjected to aggression, 20 percent of the territories of which are under occupation.

The Iranian expert added that Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a success for the country.

“The Azerbaijani government has taken important steps to promote the country, and as a result, Azerbaijan is in the spotlight of the world,” Bagherian said.

The expert noted that in such conditions, Azerbaijan can enter major alliances and will be heard in them.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries continues on October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.