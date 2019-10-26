Russian deputy FM: Azerbaijan to effectively chair NAM

By Trend

Russia is confident that Azerbaijan will effectively fulfill its role as chair country of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said at the 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM in Baku on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

The deputy minister noted that Russia considers Azerbaijan a reliable partner that pursues a balanced policy. Vershinin pointed out the special role of the NAM in conflict resolution.

The 18th Summit of the heads of state and government of the NAM member countries will continue until October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The NAM, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.