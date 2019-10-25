Hassan Rouhani: Non-Aligned Movement can take lead in addressing global challenges

By Trend





The Non-Aligned Movement can take the lead in addressing global challenges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku on Oct. 25, Trend reports.

"The Non-Aligned Movement demonstrates its commitment to cooperation and opposes one-sidedness. This summit has been convened during the time when intensification of conflicts is taking place in the world, and all this leads to a violation of international obligations and interference in the internal affairs of states. The Non-Aligned Movement member countries can take the lead in addressing global challenges, including acts of extremism. More coordination is required to protect the interests of states. The Non-Aligned Movement can play a role in protecting the interests of member countries," Rouhani said.

Rouhani noted that regional security is achievable only through cooperation.

One of the threats in the modern world is the insecurity in cyberspace, the Iranian president said adding that the security in cyberspace is a prerequisite for the security of states and member countries of the movement can also cooperate in this area.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement is being held in Baku on Oct. 25-26.

A preparatory meeting of the high-ranking officials of the participating countries was held on Oct. 21-22. The foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the summit on Oct. 23-24.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit, including ministers of foreign affairs, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

Azerbaijan will chair the organization in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting states that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, has transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms.

Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN by the number of member states.