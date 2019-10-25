Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM to continue to promote its member-states’ interests

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) will continue to promote the interests of the NAM member-states, Pakistan’s President Arif Alvi said.

President Alvi made the remark at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member-states, which is being held in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

"We express full support for Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in NAM,” the president said. “Today, the world community faces with challenges that impede long-term peace. Conflicts, confrontations, the cases of use of force and threats continue to occur on the planet. This grossly violates the UN Charter. Climate change, inequality, poverty and many other problems determine the current situation in the world. Islamophobia is developing rapidly. These challenges should be addressed adequately."

President Alvi stressed that in this regard, the holding of the NAM summit in Baku is extremely timely.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the member-countries of the Non-Aligned Movement will continue until October 26.

Before the summit, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22, while a meeting of the foreign ministers on October 23-24.

The representatives of 158 countries and international organizations participate in the summit. The foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives also participate in the event.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries that did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.