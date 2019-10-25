UNGA president hopes for Azerbaijan’s success during chairmanship in NAM

By Trend





President of UN General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande expressed hope for Azerbaijan’s success during its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Trend reports Oct. 26.

Muhammad-Bande was speaking at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member states, which is being held in Baku.

“The level of participation at this summit is an indicator of the prestige of this organization,” said the president of UN General Assembly. “We must adhere to the fundamental values ??of strengthening peace and security. The UN and the NAM are committed to maintaining peace on the planet. We are intended to guarantee respect for the principles of territorial integrity and peaceful resolution of conflicts.”

“The Bandung principles are based on this,” Muhammad-Bande noted. “We must work actively in accordance with the Bandung principles, solving global problems and conflicts. The main task for us is to meet the challenges emerging in the modern political world, when developing countries continue to suffer from conflicts.”

“It is important to pay attention to such issues as decolonization and ensuring human rights,” the president of UN General Assembly added. “The NAM is the voice of mind and moderation. There are many crises in the world and in one way or another, many of the organization’s members are involved in these processes.”

“I hope that Azerbaijan will succeed and the organization will advance significantly,” Tijjani Muhammad-Bande noted, adding that the Movement should follow the UN Charter and resort to preventive measures.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the NAM member states will last until Oct. 26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

On Oct. 21-22, a preparatory meeting of officials of the participating countries took place, and on Oct. 23-24 – a meeting of the foreign ministers.

Representatives of 158 countries and international organizations are participating in the summit. The event is also attended by foreign ministers, heads of state and government and other senior representatives.

The NAM, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the NAM is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.