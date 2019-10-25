Azerbaijani FM praises NAM's role in strengthening int’l peace & security

By Trend









Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov delivered a closing speech at the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Trend reports on October 24.

“We believe that with this Summit and throughout our chairmanship, together with your support we will be able to reinforce the role of the Movement in the international relations system,” Mammadyarov said. “I am glad to emphasize that we performed an efficient work and had a very fruitful deliberations during these two days. During the interactive debates we heard interesting interventions and these debates once more clearly demonstrated that NAM has an important role in strengthening international peace and security.”

“The comprehensive documents which we have agreed upon with you contain several crucial aspects in this regard,” the Azerbaijani foreign minister added. “Today multilateralism is important than never before and it is our responsibility to protect this asset. NAM as a second largest international political organization, after the United Nations is definitely one of the main factors of multilateral cooperation. And we are proud to take over the chairmanship of this esteemed Movement and contribute to its further success. Furthermore, we believe that our chairmanship will be instrumental in building framed cooperation with non-members of NAM.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to thank all of you once again for your valuable contribution to the Outcome Documents and active participation at the interactive debate,” Mammadyarov said. “I hope Baku Summit will always be remembered in history as one of the most successful summits.”







