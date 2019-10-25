18th summit of Non-Aligned Movement to kick off in Baku

By Trend





The 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) kicks off in Baku on October 25, Trend reports.

The summit will bring together the heads of state and government of about 60 countries, as well as the heads of international organizations. Some 246 journalists are accredited to cover the event.

The 18th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement will last two days – October 25-26.

A preparatory meeting of the high-ranking officials of the participating countries was held on October 21-22. The foreign ministers of the participating countries discussed the preparation for the summit on October 23-24. The chairmanship in the meeting was handed over by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Alberto Arreaza to Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at the meeting of the foreign ministers of the participating countries.

The Youth Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement was held in Baku on Oct. 24.

The Non-Aligned Movement was created in 1961. One of the key principles for the establishment and operation of the Non-Aligned Movement is its role as a forum for cooperation among its members. The organization currently has 120 members, 17 observer-states and 10 international observer organizations.

The Non-Aligned Movement is the second biggest organization after the UN. Today, approximately 55 percent of the world's population lives in the NAM member-states. These countries possess more than 75 percent of the world’s oil reserves and more than 50 percent of gas reserves, as well as the biggest human and natural resources.