ICRC making continuous efforts towards release of prisoners and hostages

By Trend





Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Peter Maurer, the President of the International Committee of the Red Cross, on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 24 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state and future perspectives of Azerbaijan and the ICRC relations and expressed hope for further development of the existing successful cooperation.

Mammadyarov stressed that ICRC is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in the humanitarian field and positively assessed the ICRC activities in the context of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Touching upon the release of hostages based on the principle of “all for all”, the minister emphasized the importance of continuation of efforts to this end.

Stressing the ICRC’s efforts, Maurer, in his turn, provided information on the work undertaken by his organization in this direction.



Afterwards, the ICRC president thanked for the invitation to the NAM Summit and stressed that ICRC is always ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in the humanitarian field.



