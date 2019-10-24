Azerbaijani defense minister to attend NATO meeting

By Trend





Azerbaijani defense minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has left for Brussels to attend the meeting to be held at NATO headquarters at the level of defense ministers of the nations contributing to the NATO Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry Oct. 24.

Wide discussions on the security and political situation in Afghanistan, recent achievements and a number of other topics of mutual interest will be held during the meeting Oct. 25.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani defense minister will hold bilateral meetings.