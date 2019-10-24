Azerbaijani FM: No progress in negotiations due to Armenia’s destructive stance

By Trend





There is no progress in negotiations regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict due to Armenia’s destructive position, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said.

Mammadyarov made the remarks at the meeting with Cuban counterpart Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla within the 18th summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister stressed that such an attitude is contrary to the norms and principles of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

At the meeting, the interlocutors stressed that cooperation between the two countries has a long history and expressed gratification over its mutually beneficial development at the present stage.

The sides stressed the importance of bilateral economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba, as well as joint efforts within global initiatives.

The interlocutors have stated that they will continue their mutual support within the UN and other international organizations. At the same time, the sides emphasized the importance of achieving economic and humanitarian development goals within the UN 2030 Agenda.

The Cuban foreign minister expressed hope for the successful chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the NAM and further development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Mammadyarov paid attention to the importance of coordinated activities between the NAM and G-77.

