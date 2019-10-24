TODAY.AZ / Politics

Iran's former envoy: Azerbaijan influential country in world

24 October 2019 [11:42] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan is an influential country in the world, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayeen told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is in the center of attention in the world as a result of holding big and international events,” Pakayeen said.

He added that this also boosts Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other countries.

"During its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan can make important steps in maintaining peace and security in the region," the former ambassador said.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states kicked off on Oct. 23. The 18th NAM Summit will be held October 25-26.

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/187600.html

Print version

Views: 103

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also