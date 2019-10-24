Iran's former envoy: Azerbaijan influential country in world

By Trend





Azerbaijan is an influential country in the world, former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayeen told Trend.

“Azerbaijan is in the center of attention in the world as a result of holding big and international events,” Pakayeen said.

He added that this also boosts Azerbaijan’s cooperation with other countries.

"During its chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan can make important steps in maintaining peace and security in the region," the former ambassador said.

The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states kicked off on Oct. 23. The 18th NAM Summit will be held October 25-26.