Ceasefire monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops ends with no incident

By Trend





The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, conducted another ceasefire monitoring exercise on the contact line of the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops in the territory of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district on Oct. 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ceasefire monitoring exercise ended with no incident.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Simon Tiller and Ognjen Jovic carried out the monitoring exercise from Azerbaijan's territory.

The Personal Representative's field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru carried out the monitoring exercise on Azerbaijan's territory occupied and controlled by the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.