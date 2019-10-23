Azerbaijan welcomes French Court’s annulment of illegal treaty with occupied Shusha

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the decision of the administrative Court of Lyon city of France of October 17, 2019, to abolish the illegal treaty signed between the commune of Villeurbanne of France and Azerbaijan’s occupied Shusha city.

In a statement published in its official website on October 19, the Foreign Ministry stated that such illegal treaties are contrary to the provisions of the national legislation of Azerbaijan and France.

A so-called cooperation agreement between the Villeurbanne city and the occupied Shusha city was signed on May 18, 2015 during the meeting between Bako Sahakyan, the leader of separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, and members of the Villeurbanne City Council headed by its mayor Jean-Paul Bret in Eastern France.

As many as 10 illegal treaties signed between French cities and the so-called authorities established in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have been abolished so far. It should be especially emphasized that three illegal “treaties” signed with occupied Shusha city, which is the historic center of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, have been abolished.

The MFA expressed hope that other illegal documents still in force and incompatible with the provisions of the legislation of France, especially article 73 of the Constitution of France, will be annulled soon by the Courts of France.

The primacy of law is above all, and Armenian lobbyists in France must understand that the attempts to realize their interests by violating the rule of law and international commitments of France are deemed to failure, the ministry’s statement reads.

Almost a year ago, on October 22, 2018, a so-called "agreement" was signed between the city of Arnouville (France) and one of the administrative districts of the occupied Khojavand region of Azerbaijan.

Afterwards, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan was summoned to the Ministry to be handed over an official protest against a number of steps concerning the interests, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including illegal visits to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region by the French high-ranking officials.

The French government took effective measures concerning the activities of individuals and legal entities of this country, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Finally, the Administrative Court of Cergy-Pontoise of the French Department Val d'Oise, which examined the complaint, ruled against the French mayor. Thus, French administrative court decided to cancel the "agreement" on May 29, 2019.







