Venezuelan president intends to attend NAM summit in Baku

By Trend





Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is expected to attend the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said at the briefing in Baku, Trend reports on Oct. 22.

“In general, presidents and heads of state of about 60 countries have confirmed their participation in the summit,” the deputy foreign minister added.

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on October 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.