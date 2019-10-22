Armenian PM vs population

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Today, an atmosphere of permissiveness and arbitrariness is purposefully imposed in Armenia. It is noteworthy that people serving the interests of the current Armenian government are allowed everything, and the rest are placed under arrest.

Recently, the mothers of the dead soldiers regularly come to the building of the Armenian government. For a long time, women have been asking Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan why he does not have money for the mothers of soldiers who died while fulfilling their military service.

Women were also offended because Pashinyan invited relatives of those killed during the riots in Gyumri to celebrate the anniversary of independence, while the Armenian PM ignored the mothers of the soldiers who gave their lives for independence.

Protests near the Armenian government building, which are constantly in the spotlight of the media and broadcast live, greatly annoy Pashinyan. Participants in the action speak to television cameras about those problems that the Armenian government cannot solve due to incompetence, which ultimately form a negative attitude towards ministers and the prime minister. Therefore, Pashinyan decided to take appropriate measures to reduce the number of these protests.

Before leaving for the U.S, the Armenian PM ordered his comrades-in-arms to stop actions at the government building because a lot of people are coming and demanding that he accept them and personally deal with their problems.

So, during the next action, which took place on October 10, a provocateur approached the mothers of the deceased servicemen. Margarita Khachatryan, the chairman of the Council of Mothers, was approached by a woman who began to loudly say that the mothers of the victims had turned into beggars and they should leave Pashinyan alone.

This situation gives birth to an outrageous question whether why Pashinyan spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on an absolutely useless visit to the U.S. when his government is unable to help the mothers of the victims? The latest episode at the government building confirms the rumors that the Armenian authorities maintain an army of street provocateurs, who are sent to editorial offices of the media, which are in opposition to the new authorities, as well as to places of protest rallies.

In fact, the Armenian government took the path of activating the street segment, which played a role in the period preceding the change of power. Today, this audience will play the role of an “indignant public,” which will oppose those who openly criticize Pashinyan.

Any street action is no longer immune from the "spontaneous" intervention of Pashinyan’s supporters. The action of the participants of the October 10 protests with supporters of the Armenian PM has a dangerous tendency to develop into civil strife. The Armenian government has long divided society into friends and foes. Since part of the people already does not believe in Pashinyan, the Armenian authorities launched trained provocateurs.

Some Armenian analysts consider a situation is gradually emerging in the country in which any mass movement for Pashinyan’s resignation may succeed. The problem is that among current politicians, observers do not see who could lead the mass protests, for instance, against the exploitation of the Amulsar field and the ratification of the Istanbul Convention, to then bring them to a climax. In this connection, such a movement could be led by the ex-president Robert Kocharyan. That’s why Pashinyan is doing everything to keep him under arrest.

Armenian PM is afraid of the outgrowing of street protests into political actions demanding his resignation. Recently, the government has openly made it clear that against any mass resistance it will send its “like-minded people”.

Pashinyan has lost his street resource and is already acting with reliance on outcasts. Power is on the path of intimidation of those who criticize its politics not alone, but with reliance on the masses.