No pathologies revealed during Ali Karamli’s medical check-up [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Trend

Ali Kerimli was discharged home after a comprehensive medical check-up, says Isbi Babakhanov, head of the Hospital named after Arif Heydarov of Azerbaijan’s Interior Ministry.

Babakhanov said that Ali Karimli was taken to the hospital for a medical examination on Oct.19, Trend learned from the ministry.

“The medical examination revealed light cuts of skin on the left side of Karimli’s forehead. He got tomography of the brain, thoracic and abdominal computed tomography, X-ray examination and ultrasound examination of the abdominal cavity. No pathologies were detected during the examination. Karimli was presented the test results and was discharged home,” said Babakhanov.

As for Karimli’s statements that he was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, Babakhanov noted that the patient was moving on his own and passed all the examinations without assistance.