Azerbaijani CEC creates new expert and working groups related to municipal election

By Trend

The new expert and working groups were created at the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) in connection with the municipal election in the country to be held on December 23, 2019, Trend reports on Oct. 18.

This issue was discussed at the CEC meeting on Oct. 18.

The issue of creating an expert group at the CEC was first reviewed during the meeting to consider the complaints about actions (inaction) and decisions that violate the electoral rights of citizens.

After the discussions, the issue was approved as a result of voting.

Then, the creation and determination of the composition of the working group for verifying the authenticity of information in subscription lists, including the documents submitted by the candidates, blocs of political parties, as well as other relevant information, were discussed. After discussing the issue, the document was adopted during the vote.

The calendar of main actions and measures on the preparation for the municipal election in Azerbaijan was also approved at the meeting.

