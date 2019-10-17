Russian MFA: Agreed documents available on negotiating table on Karabakh conflict settlement

By Trend





The task of the mediators involved in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is to maximally accelerate the movement towards achieving the final settlement of this issue, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports on Oct. 17.

“We proceed from the negotiation agenda which is available,” the spokeswoman said. “We work with the documents agreed between the parties and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. Our task as mediators is to maximally accelerate the movement towards achieving the final settlement of this issue.”

“For our part, we have always called on the parties to such a constructive approach,” Zakharova said. “We are realizing this task, as it seems to us, as consistently as possible and urge everyone to constructive work, constructive steps in this sphere. We have the agreed formulations, the agreed documents. We have the agreed agenda for moving forward.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.



