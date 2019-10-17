Azerbaijani society concerned about inefficiency of Karabakh talks

By Trend





A meeting with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group has been held in the “Azerbaijani Community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region” Public Association, Trend reports on October 17.

Speaking at the meeting, Association Chairman Tural Ganjaliyev noted that the Azerbaijani society is concerned about the inefficiency of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict's settlement.

“As a society, we are asked about the results of the negotiation process, but we cannot give concrete answer,” Ganjaliyev said. “We appreciate your efforts, but the inefficiency of the negotiations worries the society. We want to see concrete results.”

The chairman added that the Azerbaijani side is ready for peaceful resolution of the issue, for living in peaceful conditions.

“However, the Armenians aren’t ready for this,” Ganjaliyev said. “The Armenian community refuses joint peaceful coexistence.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding regions.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding regions.







