President Ilham Aliyev: Tax evaders should be held criminally liable

By Trend





Tax evaders should be held criminally liable, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting dedicated to the socio-economic results in the 9 months of 2019 and state and consolidated budget projects for 2020.

“In my inauguration speech after last year’s presidential election, I set the goals practically for all key areas,” Ilham Aliyev said. “After that, we embarked on hands-on work and deepened the reforms. The reforms carried out in the tax and customs sectors, the measures related to transparency have yielded results. In nine months, customs and tax authorities transferred more than 700 million manat into the budget above the plan. This shows once again how big our reserves are.”

“Many companies are still not paing taxes in full,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “They do double-entry bookkeeping. Some companies do not register employees. True, tens of thousands of jobs have been formalized in recent times, and thus they were transferred from the grey area to transparent one. But this must be widespread. Many private companies still do not fully pay taxes and do double-entry bookkeeping.”

“Tax and other law enforcement agencies should take the most stringent measures against this type of "entrepreneurs",” Ilham Aliyev said. “And entrepreneurs should know that they are required to pay taxes. They can’t be required to make any other payments. I set this task for all agencies: we need maximum transparency and accuracy. It is necessary to put an end to bribery and corruption. But entrepreneurs must pay state taxes in full. It is with these taxes that we implement social projects, settle IDPs and strengthen our army. Therefore, tax evaders should be held criminally liable.”

“We often hear that our standards and criteria should comply with European standards,” the Azerbaijani president added. “We should apply the same punishment to tax evaders as European countries. Therefore, tax evasion should entail very serious consequences. I am instructing all relevant agencies.”